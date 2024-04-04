Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

