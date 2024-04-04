Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.20

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Reservoir Media Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a PE ratio of 113.29, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Reservoir Media
In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $163,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $163,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $892,329. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Featured Articles
