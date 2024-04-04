Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.20

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a PE ratio of 113.29, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Reservoir Media

In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $163,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $163,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $892,329. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after acquiring an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 364,728 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 564,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 219,232 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

