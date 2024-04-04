iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 656,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,582,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.27.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. FMR LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

