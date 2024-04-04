New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 1,519,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,594,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile



New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

