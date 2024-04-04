Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 4.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.08. Approximately 1,272,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,886,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

