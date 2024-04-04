Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 5.1%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 47,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,712,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

