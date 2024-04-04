SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 4.9%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 1,018,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,613,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.63 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

