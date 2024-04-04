Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 4.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. 183,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,920,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on OTLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $666.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 2,986,805 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 432.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 172,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

