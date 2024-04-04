Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.82. 2,124,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,955,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BORR

Borr Drilling Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $905.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.