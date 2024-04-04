Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.82. 2,124,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,955,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 5.1 %
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.
Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Borr Drilling by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
