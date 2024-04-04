Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 151,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,229,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

