GAM Holding AG Buys New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after acquiring an additional 187,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 748,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,320. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.