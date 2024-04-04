GAM Holding AG Makes New $484,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.88. 477,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.