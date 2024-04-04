First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,157,000 after acquiring an additional 686,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2,694.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 194,595 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.8 %

FRME traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 56,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

