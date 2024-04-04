Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.