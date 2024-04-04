ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $131.70. 1,692,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,451. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

