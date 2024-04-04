Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $125.87. 1,044,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,477. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

