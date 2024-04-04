Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.24. 488,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,179. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

