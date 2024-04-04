Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.