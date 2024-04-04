Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,941. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

