CIBC Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.35.
BCE Stock Up 0.5 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0694723 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
