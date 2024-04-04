Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Haywood Securities

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Tantalus Systems Stock Performance

About Tantalus Systems

Shares of GRID traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.85. 25,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,689. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tantalus Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

