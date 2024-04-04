Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.29.

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$176.39. The company had a trading volume of 269,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,530. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

