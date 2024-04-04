Sernova (TSE:SVA) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) received a C$1.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s previous close.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SVA remained flat at C$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 116,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,247. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. Sernova has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.15.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sernova will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

