Hermez Network Price Hits $4.21 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $153.76 million and approximately $22,574.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00006219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,671.84 or 0.99849952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00131893 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15582389 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,549.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

