RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $544,630.40 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $68,173.25 or 0.99124987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $187.08 million and $544,630.40 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,863.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.68 or 0.00938826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00146404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00188428 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00050418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00141699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000550 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,744.31860682 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 65,779.89755518 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $411,866.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

