QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144,055.93 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $144,055.93 and $319.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,671.84 or 0.99849952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00131893 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00122117 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $501.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

