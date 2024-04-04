Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $536.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

