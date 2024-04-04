Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.