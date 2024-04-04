Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 8,789 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.