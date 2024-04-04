Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 4th (ABIO, ACOR, AEMD, AGRX, AHPI, AIRI, ALUR, ATHX, AXDX, AZTA)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA). The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). Vertical Research issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). JMP Securities issued a mkt outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

