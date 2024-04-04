Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 4th (ABIO, ACOR, AEMD, AGRX, AHPI, AIRI, ALUR, ATHX, AXDX, AZTA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA). The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). Vertical Research issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND). They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA). They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). JMP Securities issued a mkt outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

