WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

