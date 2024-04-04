Analysts’ Upgrades for April 4th (AVNW, AXP, AZO, BFH, BOKF, CAR, COF, CRK, CWT, EKSO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 4th:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $189.00 price target on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. They currently have $460.00 target price on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

