Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 874,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,827. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

