Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

