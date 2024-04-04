Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $635.18. 985,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.46 and its 200 day moving average is $494.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.