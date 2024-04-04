Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 10,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

