Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 786.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.27.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.89. The stock had a trading volume of 331,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.62 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

