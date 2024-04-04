Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VPU stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

