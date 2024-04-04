WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,978.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,012 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

