Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,949. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.