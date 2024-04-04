WealthShield Partners LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,783,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

