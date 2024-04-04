WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,938 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24,618.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,473,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,884 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 5,962,315 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

