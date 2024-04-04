WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $257.36. 100,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,004. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

