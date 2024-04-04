WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 1,425,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,463,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $35.81. 603,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

