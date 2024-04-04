JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 225,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

