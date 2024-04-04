Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 113,911 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $706.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

