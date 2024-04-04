Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 1,070,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,144,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

