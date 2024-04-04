Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 665,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,325,308 shares.The stock last traded at $63.43 and had previously closed at $64.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

