Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Up 5.3%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. 124,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,641,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,427 shares of company stock worth $736,095 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

