TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 40,558 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -69.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 153,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

